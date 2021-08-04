From 'Nice To Have' To 'Need To Have': Tracking The Future Of Grocery Delivery Apps

Many Americans with a few extra bucks to spare turned to grocery delivery apps like Instacart during the pandemic to avoid going to the store.

With just a few swipes on your phone, the apps allow you to share your grocery list and schedule someone else to pick everything up and deliver it to your doorstep at your convenience. Demand for this service continues to grow.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson looks at some of the trends in the industry with Natasha Mascarenhas, a senior reporter at TechCrunch.

