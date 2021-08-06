© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
What Teachers Are Learning From The Pandemic

Published August 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT

Last school year was one of the hardest teachers have ever experienced. And it forced many educators to reflect on how they normally do things in a classroom: What’s good to keep, but what could be improved upon?

A new report from the non-profit Teach Plus Colorado talked to teachers across that state about their ideas. Colorado Public Radio’s Jenny Brundin has more.

