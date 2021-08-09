Latest In COVID-19 Variants And Vaccines As The U.S. Logs 100,000 Infections A Day

Cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the United States — up to more than 100,000 a day and hospitals, particularly in the South, are filling up. Florida’s Hospital Association says nearly two-thirds of its facilities will face critical staffing shortages in the coming week.

In Texas, a doctor at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center said Sunday that he saw more patients die in the last 12 hours than he had in the previous six weeks

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician at George Washington University and Baltimore’s former health commissioner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.