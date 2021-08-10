Health Crises, War, Refugees, Dying Reefs: A Look At Impacts Of Climate Change

The U.N.’s newly-released climate report is sending shock waves through much of the world.

Among its findings is that even if nations immediately cut carbon dioxide emissions, global warming is likely to rise by about 1.5 degrees Celcius in the next two decades — a number long-cited as crisis point where the planet struggles with worsening storms, water shortages, dying reefs, fish and animal die-offs, refugee crises and more.

Among those who’ve longed warned the moment was coming is author David Wallace-Wells whose 2019 book “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” starts with the sentence “It’s worse, much worse, than you think.”

He joins host Robin Young to talk about the current climate situation.

