Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Resigning. But His Legal Challenges Are Just Beginning

Published August 11, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
Debra Katz, an attorney for Charlotte Bennett, a former staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace sexual harassment, in her office during an interview with the AP in Washington on March 11, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday after a report revealed he sexually harassed multiple women, his legal challenges are still ongoing.

He could face criminal charges or civil lawsuits.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Debra Katz, the attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is the former executive assistant to the governor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.