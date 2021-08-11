Looking Up: Where No Man Has Driven Before

In 2019 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first humans to walk on the moon, but August 2021 brings us an arguably more impressive five decades old feat of firsts on the moon: Driving. With so many complicated factors and mechanics to consider in such an impressive feat, Dean and Anna deliberate if they'd be willing to take a ride on such a vehicle and if we might still be able to drive the Lunar Rovers that have been left on the moon. We're also joined by author of Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Final Moon Landings, Earl Swift (@earlswift1) to discuss the book and just how significant it was for 20th century engineers to solve the difficult task of designing and building a device capable of reaching the moon and driving on its surface.