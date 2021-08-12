One Domestic Worker Wants More Hours, But Reliable Transportation And Child Care Are Still Barriers

A year and a half after the pandemic began, domestic workers such as home health aides or nannies still face staggering day-to-day risks and challenges. These essential workers have little job security or protection to keep them safe on the job.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Glenora Romans, who cleans homes and provides home care for children and the elderly in Houston, about her experiences during the pandemic. He also hears from Ai-jen Poo, executive director of The National Domestic Workers Alliance.

More from WBUR

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.