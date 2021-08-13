China Temporarily Shuts Down 3rd Busiest Port In The World

China has shut down the third busiest port in the world after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan is a key terminal for shipments to Europe and North America. And it comes at a time when supply chains have already been disrupted by the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

