Exhausted, Drained, Overwhelmed: How Burnout Is Affecting Work And Life During The Pandemic
For many Americans, the onset of the pandemic has led to increased burnout — that draining, exhausting feeling.
We hear from Here & Now listeners about how burnout has affected them.
And host Peter O’Dowd also talks with Paula Davis with the Stress and Resilience Institute.
