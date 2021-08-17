A Modern History Of Afghanistan And The Taliban

Afghanistan is often called the crossroads of the world and has been the battleground of global struggles as well as its own brutal civil wars.

The Taliban were formed out of this violence and chaos, and now the organization asserts itself over Afghanistan once again.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Robert Crews, a professor of history at Stanford University, about the country’s modern history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

