Breaking Down Singapore's 'Live With COVID-19' Strategy

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is surging in much of the world, prompting some governments to return to lockdown or partial lockdown.

Singapore is pursuing a different strategy — to accept the pandemic as endemic, and return to normal operations.

Singapore is a small island city-state of about 5.7 million people. So far, about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80% have had at least one shot.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Feliz Solomon, Southeast Asia reporter for the Wall Street Journal in Singapore, about the strategy.

