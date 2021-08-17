Hiking With A GPS? Mountain Rescuers Who Might Have To Find You Say, 'Get A Map!'

While your phone might be practical for receiving calls and texts, it could get you into trouble on the hiking trail. That’s according to hiking experts who are performing an increased number of mountain rescues for those relying on GPS programs like Google Maps for directions.

The maps displayed on GPS apps often show incomplete, inaccurate or outdated routes that may also be inappropriate for novice hikers. And unlike paper maps, cell phones are prone to losing their charge, being dropped in water or falling out of backpacks and pockets.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the pitfalls of GPS technology for hiking and the safer alternatives with Wesley Trimble of the American Hiking Society.

