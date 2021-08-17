Pentagon Explains Plan To Evacuate Afghans

Efforts are underway to evacuate people who helped American troops get out of Afghanistan following the Taliban taking over Kabul.

Disturbing images and videos have gone viral showing desperate Afghans packing into an American military plane or clinging to the outside.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Matt Zeller, a veteran and former CIA analyst who co-founded the group No One Left Behind.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.