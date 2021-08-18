Name Discrimination Study Finds Lakisha And Jamal Still Less Likely To Get Hired Than Emily And Greg

Two decades ago, a Black woman named Kalisha White applied for a team leader position at Target.

White worried that her application had been ignored because of her race, so she sent it back in with a different name and slightly fewer qualifications. That application got her an interview. Eventually, she won a class-action lawsuit against the retailer.

Well, 20 years later a new study shows that not much has changed.

Economists from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Chicago sent 83,000 job applications to 108 companies — half with traditionally white-sounding names, the other half with distinctively Black-sounding names. Applicants with Black names were called back 10% fewer times across the board, and even less when it came to specific companies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Berkeley economist Patrick Kline, one of the study’s authors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.