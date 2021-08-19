© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Why Summer Colds Were Common This Year And What Flu Season Might Look Like

Published August 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Essentials for coming down with a cold. (Getty Images)
This summer — as more people got the COVID-19 vaccine, masks came off and socializing began again — quite a few people got colds.

Getting a cold is something many hadn’t experienced in a while because the precautions we’re taking to avoid COVID-19 have also kept a lot of people away from other viruses like colds and the flu.

So what does that mean for our immune systems and for the upcoming cold and flu season?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Dr. Helen Chu, a physician with the Univerisity of Washington Medicine and a UW assistant professor of medicine.

