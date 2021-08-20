Chicago Returns To Indoor Mask Mandate, As Independent Venues Weigh The Future

Chicago returns to an indoor mask mandate on Friday. The requirement will change how independent venues approach their concerts, just a month after many venues finally re-opened.

In Chicago, many venues received their federal grant money after months of delay from the Small Business Administration.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Joe Shanahan of the Metro and Katie Tuten of the Hideout for an update on Chicago venues.

