U.S. Veteran Worries About The Fate Of Afghans Who Aided American Troops

Published August 20, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Dec. 11, 2009: United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate (left) and Cpl. Aleksander Aleksandrov (center) interview a local Afghan man with the help of a translator from the 2nd MEB, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on a patrol in the volatile Helmand province of southern Afghanistan. (Kevin Frayer/AP/File)
As the Taliban allows some Americans to leave Afghanistan, the picture is far less clear for friends of Americans there. That is for Afghans who served as interpreters, drivers and partners.

Their fate is particularly important to U.S. veterans who served on the ground there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more with U.S. Army veteran Robert Couture. Couture served two tours in Afghanistan and is now working for communications and public affairs for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

