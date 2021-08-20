U.S. Veteran Worries About The Fate Of Afghans Who Aided American Troops

As the Taliban allows some Americans to leave Afghanistan, the picture is far less clear for friends of Americans there. That is for Afghans who served as interpreters, drivers and partners.

Their fate is particularly important to U.S. veterans who served on the ground there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more with U.S. Army veteran Robert Couture. Couture served two tours in Afghanistan and is now working for communications and public affairs for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

