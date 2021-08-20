What The Consequences Of Climate Change Mean For The Next Generation

The recent report on the warming planet from the U.N.-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change explains how rising temperatures are locked in for the next two decades and that the window to curb the worst outcome after those 20 years closes every day.

What does this mean to the next generations, who will inherit this Earth?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sophia Kianni, the youngest member on the U.N. Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, about her perspective on the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

