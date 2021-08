Former U.S. military interpreter Zamzama Safi speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about her evacuation from Afghanistan on the day Kabul fell.

Safi had help from the office of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat of Missouri, and has arrived in the state to start a new life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.