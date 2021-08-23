FDA Gives Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

This full approval will likely help convince people who may have resisted so far to get the vaccine and also could open the door to more vaccine mandates.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for Public health practice and community engagement, and a professor in health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.