In 2019, Eliud Kipchoge became the first human in history to run a marathon in under two hours in the city of Vienna, Austria.

Documentary “The Last Milestone” follows his journey from his training grounds in Kenya to his record attempt. Kipchoge joins us.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.