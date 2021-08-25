WhoWeLostKY Project Commemorates Kentuckians Lost To COVID-19

Every person who has died from COVID-19 is more than a number. They were a friend, family member, partner, coworker — someone with a story.

Stephanie Wolf from member station WFPL reports on a project in Kentucky that collects those stories.

After receiving numerous requests, Martha Greenwald has also launched a national website now accepting submissions of stories about loved ones lost to COVID19.

