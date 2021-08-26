© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Afghan Woman Who Escaped The Taliban Weighs In On The U.S. Withdrawal

Published August 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
Zarifa Hamidi, center with white paper, in the early 2000s at an orphanage in Afghanistan. (Courtesy)
Back in April, after President Biden announced the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Here & Now spoke with Zarifa Hamidi, who was just 7 years old in 2000 when the Taliban killed her father.

Hamidi, who now lives in the U.S., shared that she was deeply anxious about what would happen if U.S. forces left Afghanistan and the country fell to Taliban control.

Now that this reality is here, she joins us once again to share her thoughts.

