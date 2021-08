Bicycling is booming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities have responded with more bike lanes, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of cyclists from dying in crashes with cars and trucks.

As Brett Dahlberg with IEEE Spectrum reports, some riders and drivers are turning to technology in an effort to be safe.

