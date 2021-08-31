© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
New Report Argues Activists Were Targeted By The U.S. Government During BLM Protests Last Summer

Published August 31, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd. (Kerem Yucel/Getty Images)
During the Black Lives Matters protests last year, did the government and law enforcement target activists? A new report argues yes.

It comes from CLEAR, the law enforcement accountability clinic at the City University of New York and the Movement for Black Lives. Amara Enyia, policy and research director of the Movement for Black Lives, tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

