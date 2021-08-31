© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
'There's Literally A Dark Cloud Over Us': Firefighter Reflects On Dixie Fire After Losing His Town

Published August 31, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
A firefighter hoses down areas of the Dixie Fire as it jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Ethan Swope/AP)
While many eyes are on the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, another dangerous situation still continues further north.

The Dixie Fire is the largest fire burning in California at more than 770,000 acres. A few weeks ago, it destroyed the small town of Greenville and some of its firefighters are still working the Dixie Fire today.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Danny Manning, assistant fire chief for the Greenville Rancheria.

