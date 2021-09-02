Jefferson Parrish Residents Without Power Or Water Days After Hurricane Ida Hit Louisiana

Days after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, residents of Jefferson Parrish remain trapped in their homes without power, gas or running water. The parish, which is south of New Orleans, has been hit hardest by the hurricane.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Councilman Deano Bonano, former Jefferson Parish homeland security and emergency preparedness director, about what residents are facing.

