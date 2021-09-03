© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Qatar's Key Diplomatic Role In Afghanistan

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT

In the final days when the U.S. and its allies withdrew from Afghanistan, thousands of refugees were able to escape to Qatar. The tiny Persian Gulf country has played an outsized role in this effort because of connections between the country’s government and the Taliban leadership.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with The Washington Post’s Sudarsan Raghavan in Doha, Qatar.

Here & Now and The Washington Post have created a new partnership to deepen our global news coverage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

