Driverless Taxis Are On American Streets, But Widespread Adoption Of Autonomous Vehicles Has Stalled

People around Phoenix, Arizona, have been able to hail taxis without a human driver since Alphabet-owned Waymo rolled out a fleet of self-driving cars there last year.

It was a major step in the race to get autonomous cars onto America’s roads. But the company is colliding with the reality that widespread adoption of the technology is further away than they previously thought.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Bloomberg reporter Gabrielle Coppola.

