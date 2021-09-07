Muslim Americans Reflect On Experience Growing Up In A Post 9/11 World

Following 9/11, millions of Muslim Americans were faced with significant changes in their lives.

Now as the 20th anniversary approaches, Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with policy analyst Wardah Khalid, Journalist Noor Tagouri, and Interfaith Youth Core founder Eboo Patel on their experience growing up Muslim in a post-9/11 world.

