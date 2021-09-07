President Biden Tours Ida-Stricken New Jersey, New York Amid Political Crisis

President Biden is traveling to New Jersey and New York Tuesday to assess the damage caused by tropical storm Ida.

The trip comes amid mounting political challenges, including a drop in approval ratings after the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.