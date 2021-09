NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghans and roughly 100 Americans from Afghanistan.

The Taliban has let some Americans travel by land to the border, but have delayed planes out of Mazar-e-Sharif airport as they check passengers for proper documentation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

