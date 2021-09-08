Crowds Cheer As Confederate Robert E. Lee Statue Comes Down In Richmond, VA

It was a historic day in Richmond, Virginia, as crowds gathered to watch crews remove a 12-ton granite statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The statue along Monument Avenue was a focal point last year for protests against police brutality and racism following the murder of George Floyd. Now, some activists see its removal as a symbol of change.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jahd Khalil, Richmond reporter for Radio I-Q and Virginia Public Radio.

