Demand is soaring for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a heart-lung bypass machine. Usually a last-resort treatment, ECMO can help the non-elderly survive COVID-19.

However, as Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio reports, it is labor-intensive and raises bioethical issues.

