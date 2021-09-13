© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Report Finds About Half Of Transgender People In U.S. Have Been Mistreated By Medical Providers

Published September 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
A physician assistant wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A recently published report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, finds that nearly half of transgender people in the U.S have been mistreated by a health care provider.

As a result, many transgender patients have postponed treatment.

Calvin Gilbert, a nurse practitioner at Martin Lyon Health Services, shares what it’s like to be both a provider and an advocate for transgender issues in medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.