© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For The First Time, Bostonians Will Elect A Mayor Who Is Not A White Man

WBUR | By Anthony Brooks
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT

In Tuesday's primary election in Boston, there are five major candidates running to lead the city. All of them are people of color. The two finalists from the preliminary vote will face off Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WBUR

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Anthony Brooks