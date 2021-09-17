Boris Johnson Considers 2 Paths Forward For The U.K. To Avoid Winter COVID-19 Surge

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rolled out a plan he hopes can preserve jobs and prevent another winter spike in cases.

In an address on Tuesday, he praised how much vaccines have made a difference in the country and how he wants to continue that momentum.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s London correspondent Frank Langfitt.

