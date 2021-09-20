© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Matt Dolan Enters Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published September 20, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT
Ohio Senator Matt Dolan speaks during an Ohio Senate session.
Ohio Senator Matt Dolan speaks during an Ohio Senate session.

The race to replace Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate continues to grow.

Republican Matt Dolan has updated his website and Twitter bio to say he's now a candidate.

The state Senator had been considering a run for months as a part of a statewide listening tour.

By entering the race he joins a crowded field of Republicans including including “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, former Ohio GOP leader Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, and Cleveland businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno in next year’s primary. On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan and progressive Morgan Harper are also vying for the Senate seat.

Dolan, whose family owns Cleveland's baseball team, would likely differentiate himself from the other GOP candidates positioning themselves as Trump surrogates.

Steve Brown