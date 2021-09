Nancy Youssef, a national security correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, recently toured Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where thousands of Aghan refugees are temporarily staying.

Youssef explains what life is like for them at these bases and the process of resettling them in the U.S.

