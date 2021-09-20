What's Next For Vaccines For Kids 5 To 11 After Pfizer Releases New Trial Data

As pediatric cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S., we’re now one step closer to getting children under 12 vaccinated.

Pfizer BioNTech released the first batch of data from trials for kids 5 to 11 on Monday, showing that its vaccine is effective and safe for that age group. It may still be a while though before these younger children, who are currently not eligible to be vaccinated, actually get shots in arms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

