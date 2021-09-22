Phoenix School Bus Drivers Double — Or Even Triple — Their Routes As Shortage Slows Students

Schools across the country are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. In the Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, Arizona, many drivers are doubling or tripling up on routes, and students are missing their first classes before they make it to school.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Brandon George, transportation director for PVUSD, about the shortage.

