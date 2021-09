Overdose deaths from methamphetamines have tripled in the U.S. according to the latest data, all of which was gathered before the pandemic.

An article published in JAMA Psychiatry found Black and Native American communities have seen stark increases in methamphetamine use.

NPR’s Brian Mann reports.

