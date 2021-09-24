Dental Anxiety, Phobia Often Starts At Childhood. Here's How To Manage A 'Deep Fear' Of The Dentist

Have dental anxiety — or even dental phobia? You’re not alone.

Scores of listeners wrote in to Here & Now saying their fear of the dentist started as a child. Many also responded to say their distress is triggered by the sounds and smells of drilling and metal against their teeth, invasion of a tool going in their mouths and shame from getting a poor report back on their dental hygiene, among others.

Lisa Heaton, a clinical psychologist in Seattle and member of Dental Fear Central, studies the fear of the dentist. For 13 years, she worked in a specialized dental fear clinic at the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

She joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.