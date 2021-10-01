Film crews, fed up with Hollywood's hectic schedule, weigh a strike

Many television shows and film productions across the country may soon be put on pause if crew members authorize a strike.

Thousands of workers with The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, will get to cast their vote starting Friday. This comes as studio producers in Hollywood have failed to resolve contract disputes with the union over schedules and pay.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Anousha Sakoui, an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.