Why the foster care system needs to change as aid expires for thousands of aged-out youth

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
"D.Y.," a teenager who is living in a foster-care group home, takes part in an AP interview on May 21, 2021, in the facility's administrative office in Washing. D.Y., who is not being named by the AP to protect his identity, is currently suing the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families, alleging that the state has provided inadequate care after bouncing him through more than 50 placements before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
On Friday, aid for thousands of aged-out foster youth expired, leaving many to wonder what’s the next step. Sixto Cancel was in that position years ago as a foster kid and makes the case that the system needs reform.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Cancel, founder and CEO of Think of Us, a nonprofit for foster care reform.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.