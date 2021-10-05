New concerns over AI language program's troubling tendencies

The field of artificial intelligence took a big leap forward last year when the San Francisco company OpenAI revealed GPT-3, a language system that can generate fluent English text in any format.

It can write news articles, answer questions, compose emails and more. But as Eliza Strickland from IEEE Spectrum reports, the technology has a propensity to produce toxic language.

