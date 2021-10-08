Netflix drama 'Maid' offers authentic portrait of working-class; SNL reattempts Biden impression

Netflix drama “Maid” tells the story of a young mom who leaves an abusive relationship, struggles to make ends meet through a low-wage job, all while cultivating a writing talent. It’s the latest in a string of TV shows about the working class.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans discusses the show, and Saturday Night Live’s most recent attempt to nail an impression of President Biden.

