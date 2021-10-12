Would focusing on the benefits rather than the cost help Biden sell his agenda?

Democrats are struggling to pass an infrastructure bill and a social spending package by the end of the month. The legislation is the cornerstone of President Biden’s agenda.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, explains how Biden could learn from President Lyndon Johnson, whose Great Society legislation included social safety net programs like Medicare.

Johnson focused on what the programs would do for the American people rather than how much they would cost.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.