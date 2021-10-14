USDA admits to killing 8 young wolves in Idaho, sparking outrage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has admitted to killing eight young wolves in an Idaho forest earlier this year. This has caused outrage among conservation groups who want an end to the killing of wolves on public lands.

The pups were part of a pack that have been tracked by the Timberline High School in Boise.

Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

