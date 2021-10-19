Some health care workers in rural New York hospitals oppose COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers in New York are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be fired under a state order. A group of Christian workers opposed to the vaccine successfully sued the state, arguing the requirement was biased and an infringement on their First Amendment right to religious freedom.

North Country Public Radio’s Ryan Finnerty reports on how the fight over vaccination is playing out in New York’s rural hospitals.

